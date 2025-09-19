The Anup Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Orchid Pharma Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 September 2025.

Orchid Pharma Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 September 2025.

The Anup Engineering Ltd surged 11.12% to Rs 2532.15 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 58730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1814 shares in the past one month.

Orchid Pharma Ltd spiked 9.08% to Rs 782. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6520 shares in the past one month. Adani Power Ltd soared 7.82% to Rs 680.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.29 lakh shares in the past one month. Adani Total Gas Ltd added 7.61% to Rs 653. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52090 shares in the past one month.