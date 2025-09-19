Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen firms up as BoJ holds rates & starts asset unwind

Yen firms up as BoJ holds rates & starts asset unwind

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Japanese yen climbed past 147.7 per dollar on Friday, snapping a two-day slide after the Bank of Japan held rates steady at 0.5% for a fifth straight meeting. In a symbolic shift away from Abenomics-era policies, the BOJ said it would begin unwinding its unconventional holdings, selling about 330bn of ETFs and 5bn of J-REITs annually, with flexibility to adjust. Policymakers stressed the economy is recovering moderately but flagged risks from global trade tensions. With core inflation easing to 2.7% in August, its lowest since November 2024, markets now eye October for a potential rate hike as the BOJ carefully balances stability with tightening.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pound tumbles against dollar amid deepening budget concerns; GBP/INR plunges under 120 mark

Rajesh Power Services gains on securing Rs 183 crore order from MGVCL

Kaynes Technology slides after CEO Rajesh Sharma resigns

Sensex slumps 418 pts; IT shares decline

Rajesh Power Services wins contract of Rs 182.62 cr

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story