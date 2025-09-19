Yen firms up as BoJ holds rates & starts asset unwind

The Japanese yen climbed past 147.7 per dollar on Friday, snapping a two-day slide after the Bank of Japan held rates steady at 0.5% for a fifth straight meeting. In a symbolic shift away from Abenomics-era policies, the BOJ said it would begin unwinding its unconventional holdings, selling about 330bn of ETFs and 5bn of J-REITs annually, with flexibility to adjust. Policymakers stressed the economy is recovering moderately but flagged risks from global trade tensions. With core inflation easing to 2.7% in August, its lowest since November 2024, markets now eye October for a potential rate hike as the BOJ carefully balances stability with tightening.

