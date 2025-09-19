Sensex slumps 418 pts; IT shares decline

The key equity indices traded with moderate losses in the mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,350 mark. IT stocks saw a pullback after gaining in the previous three trading sessions.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 418.26 points or 0.52% to 82,582.27. The Nifty 50 index fell 113.25 points or 0.45% to 25,310.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.10%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,009 shares rose and 1,861 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of GK Energy received bids for 1,18,46,730 shares as against 2,21,80,828 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.53 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday (19 September 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 145 and 153 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 98 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Saatvik Green Energy received bids for 26,36,000 shares as against 1,42,71,970 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.18 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (19 September 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 442 and 465 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 44 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of VMS TMT received bids for 42,56,62,350 shares as against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 34.61 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (17 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (19 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ivalue Infosolutions received bids for 52,32,750 shares as against 1,31,17,272 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.40 times. The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (18 September 2025) and it will close on Monday (22 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 284 and 299 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index fell 0.75% to 36,476.15. The index had gained 1.59% over the past three consecutive trading sessions.

HCL Technologies (down 1.04%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.03%), Infosys (down 1.02%), Persistent Systems (down 0.91%) and Coforge (down 0.72%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.56%), Wipro (down 0.47%), Mphasis (down 0.25%), LTIMindtree (down 0.02%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has received an order worth Rs 64.75 lakh from the Spices Board, under the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, for providing manpower services. John Cockerill India rose 3.52% to Rs 5,235.75 after the company announced that it has secured a contract from Tata Steel for setting up a Push-Pull Pickling Line (PPPL) and an Acid Regeneration Plant (ARP) at Jamshedpur.

Global Markets: Asia Market traded mixed on Friday as investors awaited the Bank of Japans rate decision. The central bank is slated to conclude its two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to keep policy rates steady at 0.5%. Japans core inflation rate fell to its lowest since November 2024, coming in at 2.7% for August and marking a third straight month of decline, according to government data. Headline inflation in the country also dropped to 2.7%, coming down from 3.1% in July and marking a fresh low since November 2024. Overnight in the U.S., the major averages closed higher after the Federal Reserve signaled it was embarking on an easing rate path, reinvigorating investors and raising hopes for a ratcheting up of economic growth.