The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 121.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 156.92 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering rose 121.01% to Rs 43.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 156.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.21% to Rs 103.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 550.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 411.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

156.92144.17550.38411.3423.8020.9423.0320.1140.8930.34133.6482.5435.5826.83116.1870.0043.0319.47103.4851.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News