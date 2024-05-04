Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 121.01% in the March 2024 quarter

The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 121.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 156.92 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering rose 121.01% to Rs 43.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 156.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.21% to Rs 103.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 550.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 411.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales156.92144.17 9 550.38411.34 34 OPM %23.8020.94 -23.0320.11 - PBDT40.8930.34 35 133.6482.54 62 PBT35.5826.83 33 116.1870.00 66 NP43.0319.47 121 103.4851.43 101

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Anup Engg climbs on bonus issue proposal

Anup Engineering board OKs 1:1 bonus issue

The Anup Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 45.32% in the December 2023 quarter

Capital Goods shares gain

Amber Enterprises India acquires 50% stake in Resojet

Board of Hubtown approves allotment of NCDs aggregating Rs 2 cr

MRPL Q4 PAT drops 40% YoY to Rs 1,137 cr; GRM reduces to $11.35/ barrel

Sentynl, a Zydus company, acquires Zokinvy (Lonafarnib)

Titan Company PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 786 cr in Q4 FY24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 04 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story