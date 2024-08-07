Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit rises 53.12% in the June 2024 quarter

The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit rises 53.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.15% to Rs 255.05 crore

Net profit of The Hi-Tech Gears rose 53.12% to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.15% to Rs 255.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 258.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales255.05258.01 -1 OPM %16.0512.87 -PBDT36.9027.30 35 PBT21.3112.29 73 NP14.249.30 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets upbeat

Yen slides after BOJ official says no rate hikes if markets are volatile

LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking review of 2022 order upholding PMLA provisions

Boeing to make design changes to prevent more 737 MAX 9 door panel blowouts

Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov officials in US

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story