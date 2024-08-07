Last Mile Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2342.86% to Rs 3.42 croreNet Loss of Last Mile Enterprises reported to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2342.86% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.420.14 2343 OPM %16.96-421.43 -PBDT2.92-0.59 LP PBT2.83-0.65 LP NP-6.17-0.65 -849
Powered by Capital Market - Live News