The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit rises 16.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.90% to Rs 55.28 crore

Net profit of The Indian Wood Products Company rose 16.33% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.90% to Rs 55.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.2860.027.136.453.612.862.552.062.281.96

