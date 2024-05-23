Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 14.46% in the March 2024 quarter

The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 14.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.11% to Rs 2678.24 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements declined 14.46% to Rs 129.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 150.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 2678.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2572.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.44% to Rs 359.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 314.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 9376.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8157.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2678.242572.54 4 9376.358157.26 15 OPM %15.6416.00 -16.6914.53 - PBDT328.85345.55 -5 1187.97977.96 21 PBT174.77204.62 -15 541.66471.98 15 NP129.04150.86 -14 359.95314.52 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shree Cement Q4 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 662 cr

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit rises 63.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Cement forays in to RMC business; acquires 5 operational plants in MMR

UltraTech Cement gains on plan to acquire grinding unit from India Cements

Stock alert: ITC, Nykaa, Jubilant Foodworks, Oil India, Power Grid Corp

Allcargo Logistics arm acquires 25% stake in Fair Trade

Cautious optimism: shares may see uptick at open

Vikas Ecotech standalone net profit rises 15.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Leasefin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story