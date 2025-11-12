Thermax consolidated net profit declines 39.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.42% to Rs 2473.90 crore

Net profit of Thermax declined 39.27% to Rs 119.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 197.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.42% to Rs 2473.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2615.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2473.902615.696.9510.63225.14308.32173.67266.25119.66197.03

