Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 51.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.54% to Rs 1062.14 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries declined 51.44% to Rs 39.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 1062.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1035.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1062.141035.859.7615.1191.26134.9852.06109.6339.0380.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News