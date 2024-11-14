Thermax gains after Q2 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 198 cr

Thermax advanced 3.68% to Rs 5,083.60 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 24.84% to Rs 198 crore on a 13.43% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,611.59 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 266.25 crore in Q2 FY25, up 22.43% as against with Rs 217.47 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

The companys revenue from industrial products business stood at Rs 1,058 crore (up 6.98% YoY), revenue from industrial infra business was at Rs 1,243 crore (up 14.56% YoY), green solutions business revenue was at Rs 175 crore (up 40% YoY) while chemical business revenue came at Rs 190 crore (up 1.06% YoY) during the period under review.

The order balance for the quarter was Rs 11,593 crore, up by 12.95% from Rs 10,264 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year. The order booking for the quarter stood at Rs 3,353 crore, growing by 69.94% compared to Rs 1,973 crore reported in Q2 FY24

During the quarter, Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, received orders worth Rs 1 ,029 crore for setting up energy projects from an industrial conglomerate in Botswana, Southern Africa.

On standalone basis, the companys net profit jumped 67.62% to Rs 107.93 crore in Q2 FY25 as against with Rs 64.39 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,518.76 crore during the quarter, up 5.18% year on year.

Meanwhile, the company said that its board has approved support in the form of a loan/equity of Rs 350 crore, to be provided in one or more tranches, to First Energy Private (FEPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and Southeast Asia.

