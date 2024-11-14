Ministry of Mines signs MoU with International Energy Agency on cooperation in Critical Minerals

The Ministry of Mines yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Energy Agency (IEA) on cooperation in the area of Critical Minerals. The present collaboration would provide India with access to reliable data, analysis, and policy recommendations in the critical mineral sector, thereby enhancing its decision-making capabilities and ensuring strategic resource management. The International Energy Agency (IEA) is an international organization within the framework of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). This collaboration would enable India to streamline its policies, regulations, and investment strategies in the critical mineral sector, aligning them with global standards and best practices. By learning from the experiences of other IEA member states and associated countries, India can accelerate its progress towards sustainable and resilient energy systems. The MoU with the IEA would also facilitate capacity building and knowledge exchange between India and the IEA member states. Collaboration on data collection, modelling, and analysis would enhance India's technical capabilities and institutional capacity in the critical mineral sector. Furthermore, the joint research projects, workshops, and training programs carried out under this MoU would help fostering collaboration and innovation in technology development, extraction techniques, and recycling methods for critical minerals.

