Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 4408.5, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock gained for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 3.39% up 0.1%. in NIFTY and a 7.84% up 21.47% in the Nifty Energy index.

Thermax Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4408.5, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23978.55. The Sensex is at 76785.26, down 0.07%.Thermax Ltd has lost around 13.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38830.1, down 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56619 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.55 lakh shares in last one month.