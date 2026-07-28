IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 85.97, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.27% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% slide in NIFTY and a 1.21% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 85.97, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 24015.25. The Sensex is at 76909.5, up 0.1%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has gained around 9.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57087.2, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 410.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 267.51 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 86, up 1.24% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is up 22.27% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% slide in NIFTY and a 1.21% slide in the Nifty Bank index.