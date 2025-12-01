Thinkink Picturez standalone net profit declines 95.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales decline 87.18% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Thinkink Picturez declined 95.65% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 87.18% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.151.1733.3358.120.050.670.030.640.020.46

