Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC ink strategic partnership with Malaysia Airlines

Thomas Cook (India) and its Group Company, SOTC Travel announced an exclusive 24-month strategic partnership with Malaysia Aviation Group (Malaysia Airlines). This collaboration aims to tap into the growing interest among Indian consumers for multiple holidays each year by offering a seamless travel experience for the customers of Thomas Cook & SOTC Travel - leading travel brands in India, and also to leverage Malaysia Airlines' position as the gateway to Asia and beyond. With the airline providing extensive connectivity across India's metro and regional markets, this partnership aims to significantly boost and enhance the travel experiences for Indian tourists to and via Malaysia to other countries, like Australia, New Zealand and Japan, among others. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The strategic agreement will focus on a multipronged engagement strategy, including joint consumer promotions and marketing communications to enhance visibility and attract visitors from the Indian market. As leading travel service providers, Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel cater to diverse consumer segments across India's major metros, minimetros, and emerging Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. In line with the agreement, Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel will offer a range of travel options, including group and customized holidays to Malaysia, Malaysia Airlines airfare-inclusive group and customized packages, and combo holidays that feature Malaysia as a stopover. This allows customers to enjoy the benefits of two holidays in one, with Malaysia being a visa-friendly destination for Indian travellers.

