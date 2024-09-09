Gland Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1936.35, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.9% in last one year as compared to a 24.3% jump in NIFTY and a 50.09% jump in the Nifty Pharma index. Gland Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1936.35, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 24856.05. The Sensex is at 81295.07, up 0.14%. Gland Pharma Ltd has slipped around 4.99% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23043.4, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.1 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

