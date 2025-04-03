Thomas Cook onboard Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador

Thomas Cook (India) has appointed Bollywood's youth icon Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador.

The partnership commences with a campaign for Thomas Cook's recently launched Borderless Travel Card - a game-changing, multi-currency product designed to provide travellers with a seamless, secure and smooth experience at every stage of their journey - anywhere in the world.

The film featuring Kartik, while indicating the numerous forex related challenges faced by India's travellers, highlights Thomas Cook's Borderless Travel Card as an ideal solution. This is presented in a fun and relatable conversation between two friends planning their upcoming holiday. While the friend struggles with managing multiple credit and debit cards, lounge access cards, international SIM cards and currency, Kartik proudly flaunts his Thomas Cook multicurrency Borderless Travel Card - as his one-stop-solution that addresses significant challenges while on an international trip.

The campaign will be amplified across multiple platforms including digital, CTV(connected TV) and social media, ensuring high reach and engagement.

