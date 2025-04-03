AU SFB rallies after total deposits rises 11% QoQ to Rs 1.24 lakh in Q4

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) jumped 4.58% to Rs 563.40 after the bank's total deposits climbed 10.7% to Rs 1,24,270 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 1,12,260 crore as of 31st December 2024.

CASA deposits increased 5.4% to Rs 36,250 crore as of 31st March 2025 as against Rs 34,402 crore as of 31st December 2024. CASA Ratio fell to 29.2% as of 31st March 2025 as against 30.6% as of 31st December 2024.

Gross advances jumped 7.7% QoQ to Rs 1,08,780 crore as of 31st March 2025. Gross loan portfolio increased 6.2% QoQ to Rs 1,15,710 crore as of 31st March 2025.

The year on year figures cannot be compared due to the merger of Fincare SFB with the bank, effective April 1, 2024

The companys total deposits stood at Rs 1,24,270 crore as of 31st March 2025 as against Rs 97,704 crore as of 1st April 2024. CASA deposits stood at Rs 36,250 crore as on 31st March 2025 as against Rs 31,456 crore as of 1st April 2024.

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB/AU) is a scheduled commercial bank, a Fortune India 500 Company and the largest small finance bank in the country.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 40.8% to Rs 528.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 375.25 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income increased 48.9% YoY to Rs 4,731.89 crore in Q3 FY25.

