Vardhman Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Tejas Networks Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd and IIFL Capital Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 April 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd surged 13.28% to Rs 455.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 72626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7364 shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd spiked 10.01% to Rs 883.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd soared 8.19% to Rs 292. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23830 shares in the past one month.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd added 6.99% to Rs 71.78. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd gained 6.69% to Rs 228.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23059 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42487 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

