Thyrocare Tech hits 52 week high as Q1 PAT climbs 40% YoY

Thyrocare Technologies zoomed 13.56% to Rs 738.25 after the healthcare service provider reported 39.71% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.17 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 17.30 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 16.32% year on year (YoY) to Rs 156.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 33.55 crore, up 34.74% as against Rs 24.90 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 13.98% YoY to Rs 126.62 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials and services consumed was at Rs 44.65 crore (up 19.71% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 28.72 crore (up 3.05%) during the period under review.