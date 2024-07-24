Thirumalai Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 52.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.12% to Rs 554.66 croreNet profit of Thirumalai Chemicals declined 52.21% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 554.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 522.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales554.66522.66 6 OPM %5.537.23 -PBDT24.7332.35 -24 PBT10.9116.85 -35 NP5.0910.65 -52
