Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 16.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 16.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 25.75% to Rs 6727.60 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 16.75% to Rs 1027.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 880.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.75% to Rs 6727.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5349.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income6727.605349.77 26 OPM %69.5669.45 -PBDT1404.341202.44 17 PBT1404.341202.44 17 NP1027.51880.12 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi HC quashes summons to Hero Group Chairman Pawan Munjal in DRI case

Parliament LIVE news: No state ignored in Union Budget, says FM Sitharaman; INDIA bloc MPs walk out

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex below 80K, down 550 pts amid post Budget jitters; Nifty tests 24,300

BJP asks if Rahul Gandhi will apologise after SC verdict on NEET exam

Plane crashes in Kathmandu during take off, 18 bodies recovered: Updates

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story