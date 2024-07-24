Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 16.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 25.75% to Rs 6727.60 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 16.75% to Rs 1027.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 880.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.75% to Rs 6727.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5349.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6727.605349.7769.5669.451404.341202.441404.341202.441027.51880.12

