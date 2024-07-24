Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; broader indices exhibit strength

Asian stocks subdued after lacklustre earnings from US tech; yen firms
Asian stocks were subdued on Wednesday after lacklustre earnings from US tech behemoths Tesla and Alphabet dented sentiment, while the yen hit a six-week high ahead of a central bank meeting next week where a rate hike remains on the table. READ MORE
9:44 AM
Budget 2024 took away property indexation: Gainers, losers, tax calculation
Budget 2024 presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 took away indexation on sale of property, while cutting the long-term capital gain (LTCG) on such a sale from 20 per cent to 12.5 per cent. The new norms are applicable with immediate effect, which is from July 23, 2024 onwards. Analysts at CLSA believe the development is unlikely to impact end-users who sell their existing house and reinvest the proceeds in a new house. READ MORE
9:40 AM
RIL gets US nod to resume crude imports from Venezuela despite sanctions
Reliance Industries Ltd. has secured US approval to resume importing oil from Venezuela despite White House sanctions on the country, according to people familiar with the development. READ MORE
9:30 AM
Union Budget 2024: Beginning of remarkable direct tax reforms by Modi 3.0
Post the recent elections, wherein the Modi government was re-elected to power, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled her seventh Union Budget on July 23. It showcased a financial blueprint that signifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steadfast commitment to India's economic transformation. This budget, following the interim budget earlier this year, heralds a new chapter of fiscal prudence and visionary investments aimed at fortifying India's economic resilience. READ MORE
9:23 AM
Sector Update: Nifty Consumer Durables top gainer, up 0.9%
9:22 AM
Broader markets trade higher
9:20 AM
Index heatmap check: ITC is the top gainer, followed by Titan
9:18 AM
Opening bell :: Nifty tests 24,450
9:18 AM
Opening bell: Sensex drops over 100 pts
9:09 AM
Pre-opening session: Nifty below 24,450
9:09 AM
Pre-opening session: Sensex drops marginally
8:53 AM
Budget 2024 brings relief for gold ETFs, equity FoFs, international schemes
Gold and silver exchange traded funds (ETFs), equity and hybrid fund of funds (FoFs) and international schemes will again qualify for long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax benefits.
These schemes, which used to enjoy indexation benefits, lost the LTCG advantage in March 2023 after they got bucketed as debt funds. According to Budget documents, mutual fund (MF) offerings, other than those that are equity or debt-oriented, will now qualify for long-term capital gains taxation of 12.5 per cent if held for over 24 months.
At present, gold and silver ETFs and index funds, equity-oriented or hybrid fund of funds (FoFs) and international schemes are taxed at the investors’ income tax slab rate. Read more
8:45 AM
8:33 AM
Stocks to Watch, July 24: HUL, Bajaj Fin, L&T, Dr Reddy's, Vedanta, Axis Bk
Hindustan Unilever: HUL reported a 2.2 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,610 crore for Q1FY25, in line with market expectations.
Its revenue came at Rs 15,707 crore, up 1.4 per cent on year, as against Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 15,587 crore. PAT was estimated at Rs 2,601 crore.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The insurance arm of the ICICI Group reported an 8.7 per cent yearly increase in net profit to Rs 225.4 crore in Q1FY25, owing to a rise in expenses (up 33 per cent Y-o-Y). It also saw a contraction of VNB margin to 24 per cent in Q1FY25 compared to 30 per cent in the corresponding period last year. Read more
8:24 AM
Oil price continues to drop amidst growing ceasefire hope, demand concerns
Oil prices fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, as growing expectations of a ceasefire in Gaza and demand concerns offset potential September interest-rate cuts and supply threats from Canadian wildfires.
Brent crude futures for September fell by 84 cents, or 1 per cent, to $81.56 a barrel by 1409 GMT (10:09 a.m. ET). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September dropped 93 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $77.47 per barrel. Read more
Opening Bell: The benchmarks Sensex, Nifty saw a flattish start on Wednesday with Sensex slipping 89 points or 0.11 per cent to 80,339 levels, while the Nifty50 also fell marginally to 24,438, down 0.17 per cent.
In contrast with the benchmarks, the broader markets also showed optimism, with the MidCap index rising by 0.41 per cent and the SmallCap index surging by 1 per cent.
On BSE Sensex HUL led the losses, followed by Bajaj Finance and Nestle India while ITC, Titan and Tata Motors were among top gainers.
Similarly, ITC, Titan and Tata Motors were on the leaderboard on the NSE with Tata Consumer and Bajaj Finance among the top laggards
Sectorally, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Media led the charts, whereas Nifty Realty and Nifty Healthcare traded losses.