Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 14.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) rose 14.32% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 168.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.168.73160.176.605.4912.2110.3711.9810.168.627.54

