Multibase India standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Multibase India declined 33.33% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.60% to Rs 18.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.5318.4218.1921.774.146.033.865.752.864.29

