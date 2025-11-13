Arnold Holdings standalone net profit declines 43.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.82% to Rs 38.83 crore

Net profit of Arnold Holdings declined 43.54% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.82% to Rs 38.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.38.8351.6510.6410.092.414.102.223.771.662.94

