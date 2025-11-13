Unique Organics standalone net profit declines 41.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 19.18 crore

Net profit of Unique Organics declined 41.47% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 19.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19.1835.6213.0913.813.045.152.985.092.233.81

