Tilaknagar Inds slips after Q2 PAT slides 41% QoQ to Rs 53 cr

Tilaknagar Industries declined 5.99% to Rs 500 after the company reported a 40.48% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.68 crore on a 2.67% decline in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 398.22 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit declined 9.54%, and revenue (excluding excise duty) rose 6.23% in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 9.13% YoY to Rs 52.91 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 60 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a de-growth of 8.8%, compared with Rs 66 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin was at 15.1% in Q2 FY26 as against 17.6% in Q2 FY25.

The company registered volume growth of 16.2% YoY to 34.2 lakh cases, with market share improvement across most key markets. Amit Dahanukar, chairman & managing director, said, I am pleased to share that during the quarter, we gained market share across most key markets, driven by strong performance of our existing portfolio and incremental gains from introducing brands in new territories. We launched Mansion House Whisky in Odisha, Telangana, and Kerala, and Monarch Legacy Edition Brandy in Hyderabad Duty Free, Odisha, Kerala, and Karnataka. Under the usership agreement with SSL, we commenced distribution of Samsara Gin and Amara Vodka in Odisha, Puducherry, and export markets. We also made a follow-on investment of INR 10.66 crore in SSL, increasing our stake to 21.36% on a fully diluted basis. EBITDA in Q2 stood at INR 60 crore (8.2% YoY adjusted), with margins at 15.1%. We also strengthened our org structure ahead of the Imperial Blue business integration. The CCI approved the acquisition on 7th October 2025, and the transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 FY26.