Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPIL rallies after mine expansion hearing concludes

GPIL rallies after mine expansion hearing concludes

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godawari Power and Ispat surged 4.23% to Rs 274.65 after the company said it had successfully completed the public hearing for the expansion of its Ari Dongri Iron Ore Mines in Chhattisgarh.

The hearing was held on 13 November 2025 in Kanker. It is a key step toward getting environmental clearance for the project.

The company plans to increase the mines capacity from 2.35 MTPA to 6 MTPA. It also aims to expand the lease area from 138.96 hectares to 213.01 hectares.

This expansion, if approved, could significantly boost GPIL's iron ore production capabilities.

Godawari Power & Ispat is involved in captive iron ore mining and the production of iron ore pellets, sponge iron, steel billets, wire rods, HB wires, ferro alloys, and galvanized steel structures. The company also generates both conventional and non-conventional power for its own consumption.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 24.6% to Rs 215.96 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 286.51 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 1.4% YoY to Rs 1,323.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tilaknagar Inds slips after Q2 PAT slides 41% QoQ to Rs 53 cr

MAN Industries surges after clocking PAT of Rs 37 crore in Q3

Titagarh Rail Systems slumps after Q2 PAT drops 54% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Bharat Dynamics surges after Q2 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 215 cr

Petronet LNG Ltd Falls 2.13%, BSE Oil & Gas index Drops 1.24%

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story