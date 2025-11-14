Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India and Canada reiterate their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation

India and Canada reiterate their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and Canada on Thursday held discussions on ways to promote bilateral trade and investments besides advancing collaborations in areas, including supply chain resilience, and health sectors. The issues were discussed during the India-Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI) meeting, which was co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Canada's Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Maninder Sidhu.

The Ministers reaffirmed the strength and continuity of the India and Canada economic partnership and reiterated their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation through sustained dialogue, mutual respect, and forward-looking initiatives. The Ministers noted robust growth in bilateral trade in goods and services which reached US$23.66 billion in 2024, with merchandise trade valued at nearly US$8.98 billion, a substantial 10% increase over the previous year. The Ministers reaffirmed the strength and resilience of the IndiaCanada economic partnership and emphasized the importance of continued engagement with the private sector to unlock new opportunities for trade and investment, the commerce ministry said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Power rises after bagging power supply contract from Assam Power Distribution Company

GPIL rallies after mine expansion hearing concludes

Tilaknagar Inds slips after Q2 PAT slides 41% QoQ to Rs 53 cr

MAN Industries surges after clocking PAT of Rs 37 crore in Q3

Titagarh Rail Systems slumps after Q2 PAT drops 54% YoY to Rs 37 cr

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story