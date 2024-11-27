Time has come to extend manufacturing ecosystems to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities - Mr Rajeev Singh Thakur, Additional Secretary, DPIIT

Mr Rajeev Singh Thakur, Additional Secretary, DPIIT while addressing the CII Electronics Summit 2024, themed Vision to Reality: Unfolding the Electronics Manufacturing Journey in India said that the electronics sector is a shining example of what can be achieved through effective collaboration between industry stakeholders and the government, particularly the Ministry of Electronics. This powerful synergy ensures that policies are informed by real-world challenges, creating an environment where businesses can flourish through cooperative problem-solving. He also said that the time has come to expand manufacturing ecosystems beyond major cities and into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. By leveraging improved internet connectivity, reliable power supply, and expanding infrastructure, we can reduce congestion in metros and unlock the economic potential of smaller towns. This approach will foster inclusive growth, ensure business viability, and promote development in regions that need it most.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News