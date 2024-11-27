Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RVNL rises on bagging Rs 625-cr LoA from South Central Railway

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) advanced 2.06% to Rs 443 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 625.08 crore from South Central Railway.

The order includes doubling of track between Parbhani and Parli stations (excluding Gangakhed yard) including electrification & signaling works in connection with the Parbhaoi-Parli doubling project of South Central Railway in Maharashtra.

The said project cost is Rs 625.08 crore and is to be executed in 30 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

