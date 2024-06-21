Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Time Technoplast Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Time Technoplast Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jun 21 2024
Gravita India Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd and Raymond Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 June 2024.

Time Technoplast Ltd spiked 16.46% to Rs 346 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97515 shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd surged 14.45% to Rs 1574.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43169 shares in the past one month.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd soared 11.74% to Rs 485.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd rose 8.04% to Rs 8948.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 935 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd exploded 6.84% to Rs 2570. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16813 shares in the past one month.

Jun 21 2024

