Hindustan Zinc to collaborate with AEsir Technologies

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc will be the preferred supplier of zinc for for AEsir Technologies' next-generation batteries

Hindustan Zinc has signed an memorandum of understanding with AEsir Technologies, Inc., a US-based company specializing in next-generation zinc battery technologies.

Under this MoU, Hindustan Zinc will be the preferred supplier of zinc, a key raw material for AEsir Technologies' next-generation batteries.

Zinc-based batteries provide a compelling alternative to other modern energy storage solutions, delivering higher power at lower costs with minimal maintenance and longer lifespans of upto 20 years. This makes them ideal for large-scale energy storage in industrial settings.

The MoU is in line with Hindustan Zinc's efforts towards exploring emerging applications of zinc in the clean energy transition.

Zinc batteries are revolutionizing energy storage due to their corrosion resistance, cost-effectiveness, recyclability, stability, and environmental friendliness. They offer broader temperature tolerance, and reliable backup power for extended periods (3-72 hours) compared to other metals. They are built with non-flammable materials, are non-reactive to air and water, and produce no toxic fumes, ensuring greater safety. Additionally, Zinc-based batteries are recyclable, use non-hazardous raw materials, and have a greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint six times lower than other technologies.

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

