Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure announced that the company's state of the art, fully automated manufacturing facility at Village Varle, Taluka Wada, District Palghar, Maharashtra-421303 has commenced its commercial production today i.e. 21 February 2024. The new manufacturing facility has the capacity to process over 60,000 tons of Old Used Tyres, Annually.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel