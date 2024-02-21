Fresh round of capex by corporate sector likely to fuel the next leg of growth: RBI Bulletin

According to RBIs latest bulletin, the likelihood of the global economy exhibiting stronger than expected growth in 2024 has brightened in recent months, with risks broadly balanced. The Indian economy continues to sustain the momentum achieved in the first half of 2023-24, going by high frequency indicators. Expectations of a fresh round of capex by the corporate sector is likely to fuel the next leg of growth, the report stated. Consumer price inflation came off its November-December spikes in its January 2024 reading, while core inflation is at its lowest since October 2019.

