Sales rise 51.06% to Rs 109.85 croreNet profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure rose 131.66% to Rs 15.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.06% to Rs 109.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 84.82% to Rs 40.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 363.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 295.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
