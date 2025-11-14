Tolins Tyres tumbles after Q2 PAT fall 28% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Tolins Tyres dropped 8.23% to Rs 171.25 after the company reported 27.60% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.95 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 9.60 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 14.02% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 66.10 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 8.15 crore in Q2 FY26, down 32.92% from Rs 12.15 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses declined 9.45% to Rs 58.69 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. During the quarter, cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 48.53 crore, down 14.79% YoY, while employee benefits expense was at Rs 4.08 crore, up 99.02% YoY.

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 12.16% to Rs 16.25 crore on 1.73% increase in revenue to Rs 155.84 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Dr. KV Tolin, promoter, chairman and managing director, Tolins Tyres, said, Despite a challenging Q2, we achieved year-on-year growth in the first half of FY26, driven by robust demand across our retread and new tyre product lines. In Q2, some customers delayed purchases ahead of the anticipated GST revision on tyres, which temporarily impacted our sales. However, the governments GST cut on tyres especially the reduction of GST on tractor and farm tyres from 18% to 5% is a tailwind that has already improved market sentiment and sparked a rebound in order inquiries. We are confident that the pent-up demand from Q2 will convert to sales in the coming quarters.

Additionally, we have launched a new line of tractor rear tyres, which will start contributing from Q3 FY26 onward and is expected to be a key growth lever in the agricultural segment. Our strategic initiatives are also bearing fruit on the customer front. During H1, we broadened our client base by onboarding new institutional customers and expanding into new territories, diversifying our revenue streams. This improved client mix has yielded a healthier order pipeline for specialized tyres and tread rubber. Looking ahead to H2 FY26, we are optimistic and forward-looking. With deferred demand from Q2 starting to flow through, an enhanced product range, and a better-aligned customer mix, Tolins is well-positioned to capitalize on the industry uptick. Easing input costs and our ongoing cost discipline are expected to support margin improvement going forward. Our team remains focused on driving a robust performance and creating value for all stakeholders in the coming quarters.