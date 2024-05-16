Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit rises 63.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.03% to Rs 1052.41 crore

Net profit of Titagarh Rail Systems rose 63.66% to Rs 78.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 1052.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 974.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 119.77% to Rs 286.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.63% to Rs 3853.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2779.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

