Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit rises 63.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit rises 63.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.03% to Rs 1052.41 crore

Net profit of Titagarh Rail Systems rose 63.66% to Rs 78.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 1052.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 974.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 119.77% to Rs 286.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.63% to Rs 3853.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2779.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1052.41974.22 8 3853.302779.59 39 OPM %11.209.42 -11.669.02 - PBDT116.7076.54 52 415.67212.60 96 PBT109.7170.16 56 388.57190.10 104 NP78.9548.24 64 286.14130.20 120

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Titagarh Rail Systems update on additional investment into Titagarh Firema S.p.A, Italy (associate company)

Titagarh Rail, Grauer &amp; Weil, Grasim Industries, Sula in spotlight

Marico Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Titagarh Rail Systems receives order of Rs 170 cr from MoD

Titagarh Rail spurts on bagging Rs 170-cr order from Defence Ministry

US Market surges to record highs after inflation data

Eicher Motors JV inks pact with iTrangle Infotech

Redington consolidated net profit rises 5.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Innovana Thinklabs standalone net profit declines 21.00% in the March 2024 quarter

MOIL standalone net profit rises 12.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story