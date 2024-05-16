Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovana Thinklabs standalone net profit declines 21.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Innovana Thinklabs standalone net profit declines 21.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 48.83% to Rs 5.70 crore

Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs declined 21.00% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.83% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.45% to Rs 30.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 48.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.7011.14 -49 48.5141.91 16 OPM %42.6344.34 -64.9146.96 - PBDT5.186.49 -20 41.3524.39 70 PBT4.836.23 -22 40.2823.35 73 NP3.804.81 -21 30.3217.38 74

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

