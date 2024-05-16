Redington consolidated net profit rises 5.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 22433.41 crore

Net profit of Redington rose 5.00% to Rs 325.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 310.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 22433.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21848.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.49% to Rs 1218.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1392.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 89345.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79376.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

