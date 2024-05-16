Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redington consolidated net profit rises 5.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Redington consolidated net profit rises 5.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 22433.41 crore

Net profit of Redington rose 5.00% to Rs 325.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 310.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 22433.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21848.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.49% to Rs 1218.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1392.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 89345.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79376.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22433.4121848.59 3 89345.7179376.78 13 OPM %2.052.49 -2.102.67 - PBDT432.20497.44 -13 1755.751988.87 -12 PBT380.54454.69 -16 1574.651833.47 -14 NP325.59310.10 5 1218.621392.56 -12

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

