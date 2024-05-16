Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOIL standalone net profit rises 12.60% in the March 2024 quarter

MOIL standalone net profit rises 12.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.85% to Rs 415.88 crore

Net profit of MOIL rose 12.60% to Rs 91.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.85% to Rs 415.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 428.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.06% to Rs 293.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 1449.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1341.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales415.88428.06 -3 1449.421341.65 8 OPM %30.8430.96 -30.2027.51 - PBDT152.23152.51 0 531.25445.97 19 PBT112.96121.04 -7 387.00331.63 17 NP91.1580.95 13 293.34250.59 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IFCI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MOIL standalone net profit rises 36.89% in the December 2023 quarter

MOIL spurts as production rises 15% YoY in Feb'24

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

US Market surges to record highs after inflation data

Eicher Motors JV inks pact with iTrangle Infotech

Freshtrop Fruits reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Delton Cables reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 441.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story