Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titagarh Rail Systems gains on securing LoA from NCC

Titagarh Rail Systems gains on securing LoA from NCC

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Titagarh Rail Systems advanced 1.86% to Rs 852.65 after the company secured a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1,598.55 crore from NCC for the Mumbai Metro Rail project under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Shares of NCC rose 1.10% to currently trade at Rs 216.25 on the BSE.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the contract is for the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of rolling stock for Mumbai Metro Line 6, which runs from Swamy Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli.

The scope of the project also includes 5 years of comprehensive maintenance, following a two-year defect liability maintenance period, further highlighting Titagarhs capabilities in providing end-to-end metro rail solutions.

The total execution period includes a Design-Build Period of 104 weeks (2 years), followed by a Defect Liability Maintenance Period (DLMP) of 2 years, and an additional 5 years of comprehensive maintenance thereafter.

The broad commercial value of the order is approximately Rs 1,598.55 crore.

The company clarified that the order does not fall under related party transactions, and none of the promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in NCC, the entity that awarded the contract.

Titagarh Rail Systems (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons) is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipments & bridges, ships, etc. The company caters to both domestic and export market.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges, flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR hovers around record low, NIFTY off two-month low

India's forex reserves rise after falling for three weeks in row

Nifty above 24,600 level; metal shares in demand

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Global Markets Tumble Amid Tariff Shock, Weak Jobs Data, and Sector-Wide Sell-Off

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story