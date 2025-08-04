Nifty above 24,600 level; metal shares in demand

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Metal shares advanced after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 96.16 points or 0.12% to 80,696.07. The Nifty 50 index added 55.75 points or 0.23% to 24,621.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.06%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,947 shares rose and 1,705 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.

Earnings Today: DLF (up 0.66%), Siemens Energy India (down 0.81%), Bosch (down 0.75%), Marico (up 0.33%), Shree Cement (down 0.19%), Aditya Birla Capital (up 2.01%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 0.37%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 0.31%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 0.08%), Escorts Kubota (up 0.12%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 1.26%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.51%), Tata Motors (up 0.80%), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) (up 1.01%), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) (up 0.65%), Trent (up 0.40%), DFL (up 1%), and Titan Company (up 0.69%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index gained 1.72% to 9,258.60. The index fell 1.61% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Steel Authority of India (up 3.09%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 3.07%), Tata Steel (up 2.34%), NMDC (up 2.28%) and National Aluminium Company (up 2.15%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.99%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.96%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.86%), JSW Steel (up 1.45%) and Hindustan Copper (up 0.97%) advanced. On the other hand, Welspun Corp (down 1.31%), edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Baazar Style Retail surged 9.38% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.05 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 37.01% YoY to Rs 377.85 crore in Q1 June 2025.