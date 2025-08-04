Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 24,650 mark. Metal, PSU bank and auto shares advanced, while IT stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 232.45 points or 0.29% to 80,832.36. The Nifty 50 index added 89.30 points or 0.36% to 24,652.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.28%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,733 shares rose and 1,248 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,366.40 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,186.86 crore in the Indian equity market on 01 August 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: ITC rose 0.60%. The company reported a 3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,244.20 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 5,091.59 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) was at Rs 21,494.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 20.90% from Rs 17,777.81 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Tata Power Company declined 3.01%. The companys consolidated net profit advanced 6.2% to Rs 1,262.32 crore on a 4.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 18,035.07 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Narayana Hrudayalaya fell 3.63% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 2.3% to Rs 196.65 crore despite of 15.4% jump in net sales 1,507.27 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.39% to 6.346 from the previous close of 6.371. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.3150 compared with its close of 87.1850 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.50% to Rs 100,249. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.40% to 98.75. The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.26% to 4.241. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement declined 20 cents or 0.29% to $69.47 a barrel. Global Markets: Markets in Asia traded mostly lower on Monday as investors assessed the latest round of tariffs that have been levied by the U.S. on its trading partners. These tariffs have raised concerns over mounting inflation and could also possibly lead to an economic slowdown.

Movements in crude oil prices will be closely watched after OPEC+ announced a significant output hike. On Sunday, the bloc agreed to raise production by 547,000 barrels per day for Septemberthe latest in a series of accelerated increases aimed at regaining market share. The decision comes amid concerns over potential supply disruptions related to Russia, with OPEC+ citing a healthy global economy and low inventories as key factors behind the move. On Wall Street, major equity indices ended lower on Friday as a weaker-than-expected jobs report, combined with fresh U.S. tariffs on dozens of trading partners, fueled concerns that the American economy might be slowing down significantly.