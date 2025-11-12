Titan Securities consolidated net profit declines 13.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.74% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Titan Securities declined 13.24% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 58.74% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.182.862.5413.990.020.430.010.433.213.70

