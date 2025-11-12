Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 13.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.78% to Rs 285.96 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 13.25% to Rs 27.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.78% to Rs 285.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 327.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.285.96327.8711.5614.2742.7552.2436.2845.8127.8832.14

