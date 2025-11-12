Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.35% to Rs 98.09 crore

Net loss of Transworld Shipping Lines reported to Rs 9.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 21.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.35% to Rs 98.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 124.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.98.09124.7215.9638.8211.8042.37-12.5021.91-9.1621.28

