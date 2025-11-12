GFL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.63 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.24% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of GFL reported to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 35.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.24% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.920.8557.61-324.7117.12-2.6717.12-2.6814.63-35.35

